A strong crowd turned out for a glorious day at one of the region's longest-running cup days at the weekend.
The Tumut Cup was run and won for the 164th time on Saturday, with racegoers from across the state and beyond drawn to the riverside track.
Jockey Simon Miller brought the Kym Davison-trained Jack's All Magic home to take out the race of the day.
Off the track, Griffith's Elizabeth Paterson collected a double in fashions on the field, taking out the most elegant lady and best millinery sashes.
