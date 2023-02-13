The Rural

Ewe beauties draw interest at Barellan

Updated February 14 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 10:26am
Ian Tonacia of Barellan Ewe Sale major sponsor Mount Beckom Stud, Matt Flagg of Flagg Family Trust, and judge Geoff Allen of Mathoura, with the best presented pen.

First-cross ewes reach a high of $325 at the annual Barellan sale.

