Ewe beauties draw interest at Barellan

The $250 mark was reached by Donach Farms "Bent Hill" and DG and DA McDermott of "Roseville". The former sold 230 March/April 22 drop ewe lambs, October shorn, Guidair vaccinated, average weight 67kg to LJ and KE Noske, Yerong Creek. The latter sold 136 ewe lambs of the same age, November shorn, average weight 64kg to Cootamundra's Spring Creek Pastoral Co.