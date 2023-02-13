Ewe beauties draw interest at Barellan

First-cross ewes reach a high of $325 at the annual Barellan sale.
Last year's best presented pen winners Flagg Family Trust, "Townswell Park", Moombooldool made it two from two to again take the title, sponsored by SJ Tonacia and Co (Mount Beckom Stud), on February 3.
This pen of 184 March 2022 drop ewe lambs, October shorn, Gudair vaccinated, average weight 81kg sold to Spring Creek Pastoral Co at Cootamundra for $325.
Vendors GK LM and DJ Golder of "Avondale" sold 198 first cross ewes lambs May/June 22-drop, November shorn, Gudair vaccinated, average weight 76kg for $300 to Daunt Partnership, Gubbata. This vendor sold a second run of 197 first-cross ewe lambs, of the same description with an average weight of 69kg, for $270 to RLA Wagga.
Sale conductor and principal of Mark Flagg Livestock and Property, Mark Flagg, said the best extra heavyweight ewe lambs sold to firm rates on recent sales, with most lines $20 to $30 cheaper than a recent noted first-cross ewe sale.
The annual sale drew buyers from across the Riverina and Central West, including Cowra, Cootamundra, Wagga and Dubbo.
That cohort was complemented by restocker interest from the local area, he said.
Among other notable sales were McDonald Farming, "Glenara", which sold 160 first-cross ewe lambs March/April 22 drop, October shorn, Guidair vaccinated, average weight 66kg for $255 to Daunt Partnership. "Karringal"-based Wandon Farming sold 208 similar ewe lambs, December shorn, average weight 61kg to NC Bellamy, Cowra for the same price.
The $250 mark was reached by Donach Farms "Bent Hill" and DG and DA McDermott of "Roseville". The former sold 230 March/April 22 drop ewe lambs, October shorn, Guidair vaccinated, average weight 67kg to LJ and KE Noske, Yerong Creek. The latter sold 136 ewe lambs of the same age, November shorn, average weight 64kg to Cootamundra's Spring Creek Pastoral Co.
Joined ewes scanned in lamb sold to a high of $395, with Hart RLA, Wagga picking up 125 first-cross May/June 21 drop, December shorn, mulesed, SIL at 168 per cent to Poll Dorset rams.
