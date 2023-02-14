Women and the critical role they play in the agricultural world are top of the agenda at a three-day conference when it arrives in Wagga for the first time this year.
The popular Thriving Women event has drawn hundreds of women to its previous conferences, held in South Australia between 2018 and 2022.
The search is now on for additional presenters who can bring their expertise to the program, which is based around the theme of growing and inspiring women connected through agriculture.
The events demonstrate ... how to get the best results from ourselves.- Lisa Anderson
"The expectation of presentations is that they are largely based around 'toolbox talks', the idea being that whilst the audience is presented content, they are also given something to add to their 'tool box' to take home and put into practice," conference co-convenor Lisa Anderson said.
"This could be a new skill, a plan or new practical information.
"Presentation types could be interactive workshop, a 'campfire session' whereby the facilitator invites discussion, comments and insights from the audience, a traditional presentation with a short Q&A session or even another format altogether."
The theme explores the crucial part women play in the day-to-day operation of primary production, natural resource management and rural communities, as well as in agribusinesses and related industries.
The conference encourages a meeting of the minds, the Wagga-based farmer said.
"Thriving Women conferences allow women to meet in a stimulating and supportive environment that encourages interaction and dynamic conversations," Mrs Anderson said.
"The events demonstrate, through action, how to get the best results from ourselves in leading others through shared experiences, knowledge and skills."
The Thriving Women 2023 conference will be held at CSU Wagga from August 13 to 15. Visit thrivingwomen.com.au for more.
