The Rural

Thriving Women conference, to be held in Wagga, seeking presenters for Riverina event

By Newsroom
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thriving Women co-convenors Lisa Anderson, Kim Blenkiron and Sandra Ireson. Picture supplied

Women and the critical role they play in the agricultural world are top of the agenda at a three-day conference when it arrives in Wagga for the first time this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.