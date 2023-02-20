A huge show of support was welcomed over the weekend despite the intense heat at the 131st annual Gundagai Show which saw thousands flocking through the gates over three days.
Gundagai P&A Society president Dan McDonnell said he was very pleased with how the event unfolded.
"We had our normal crowd, over the three days we would have had thousands come through the gates," he said.
"The whole show was fantastic."
Known for its enormous horse show, Mr McDonnell was proud of this year's success as well as all of the cattle they had come through.
"The show this year was really well supported once again," he said.
"It was warmer than what was ideal but we were still really supported by locals and exhibitors.
"We are also really fortunate to have the facilities that we do with a lot of shade."
At the heart of the show's success is a caring community and show committee which Mr McDonnel gives a lot of credit.
"Thank you to everyone and our committee members," he said.
"Our local council also gives us really good support.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
