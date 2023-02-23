"This area is one of the largest food bowls we have in NSW and what we need to do is ensure that our farmers and regional communities have every opportunity ahead to make sure this state keeps moving. That's where we need smart and strategic investments like this which will allow our farmers to move more produce, food and fibre from this food bowl through to port. It's all about Leeton and Griffith having prosperous futures ahead and ensuring they do not stall," Mr Farraway said.

