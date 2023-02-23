Both the Griffith and Leeton communities are set to benefit from a $19 million investment to expand the WR Connect freight terminal at Grainlink's Wumbulgal facility.
Nationals MLC Sam Farraway was on site on Thursday afternoon to make the funding announcement which is expected to be a boost for key freight corridors in the Murray.
The funding will go towards creating an 1.8 meter and a 900 meter rail siding just off the railway line at Wumbulgal.
The project is targeted to be completed by either late July or early August.
The funding is being made possible by the state government's $400 million fixing country rail program, providing targeted infrastructure funding from Restart NSW for regional freight projects.
The project has been years in the making, collaboratively lobbied by Griffith City and Leeton Shire Councils, amid an ever expanding Wumbulgal site bordering both shires.
"This is a fully costed, fully budgeted program and investment. This type of investment will compliment the $300 million we have towards fast tracking freight for regional NSW, part of our $1 million for regional road and transport," Mr Farraway said.
"I wanted to do this announcement myself because it's something that the local community in the private sector of both Leeton and Griffith have been working on for some time.
"This will be a boon for freight on rail and will take pressure off trucks. There will be no more congested lines waiting for trains and wagons to be loaded. These new rail sidings will allow for more capacity on the line.
"This area is one of the largest food bowls we have in NSW and what we need to do is ensure that our farmers and regional communities have every opportunity ahead to make sure this state keeps moving. That's where we need smart and strategic investments like this which will allow our farmers to move more produce, food and fibre from this food bowl through to port. It's all about Leeton and Griffith having prosperous futures ahead and ensuring they do not stall," Mr Farraway said.
Despite March 25 being just around the corner, he was adamant the announcement was not contingent on the state election.
"This is the initial stage which kicks-starts serious conversations about private investment in regional areas. We need to build community support behind this no matter what happens at the election. The reality is, this is a fully funded government project that has been budgeted and is ready to be delivered," he said.
"When our rail is compromised we end up with more trucks. We saw that during harvest right across regional NSW. That then effects council roads. That's why we need to go back to the beginning and get our rail investment right.
"This is a game changer and is going to allow for that private investment to help western Riverina to no end," he said.
In 2020, Leeton Shire Council applied to the federal government's Inland Rail Interface Improvement Program (II Program) for funding for this idea in a joint strategic initiative with Griffith City Council.
Mr Farraway was joined by mayors Doug Curran and Tony Reneker to make the announcement, along with staff from both councils, site workers and the community.
Cr Curran said the project will see fantastic things happen for Griffith.
"We need to see our region prosper. What this does for Griffith is allow the center of town to open up. All those railway crossings the trains roll over three or four times a day, we can get that utalisation out of our town," Cr Curran said.
"We have a housing crisis. Although this project isn't the aim of this, it means we can start to look at solving it by getting housing closer to town.
"It also means the exporters and producers can benefit from it. This is a real win whether you're a wine grape grower, a hay contractor or you produce pumpkins. I really appreciate the investment from the government and I'm looking forward to seeing it come to fruition," he said.
Cr Reneker said the project will be a game changer for the entire MIA.
"Whether you're in Leeton, Carrathool, Griffith, Narrandera, it's going to make major headway. Western Riverina punches well above its weight, producing two thirds of Australia's vegetables, grapes, and nuts. It's a great place to be and this very exciting," he said.
