The Rural

Irrigators have called to end the possibility of water buybacks ahead of a MDBA meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:23am
Call for no buybacks ahead of Murray-Darling Basin meeting

The Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council is meeting on February 24, and irrigators have spoken up about water going away from agriculture into the environment.

