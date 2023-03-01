After years of patchy internet connections, some of the Riverina's rural and remote towns are set to benefit from an expansive network of fixed wireless towers being built across the state.
The NSW government has signed a $50 million agreement with NBN Co to build 56 new and co-located towers, expected to boost internet services for more than 11,000 homes and businesses.
Unreliable internet connection is currently one of the biggest complaints from residents in both Urana and Yerong Creek, according to Lockhart Shire Council mayor Greg Verdon.
He said many farmers and residents in the towns rely on the internet to operate and manage their businesses.
"They've been waiting a long time to join the digital revolution so I'm not sure there will be anyone displeased with this news," Cr Verdon said.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, who announced the agreement in Goolgowi on Tuesday, said the towers will give rural households similar internet prices and speeds to those in metropolitan Sydney.
The focus for the network is to provide improved connection for communities who can currently only access a satellite internet connection, such as Elon Musk's Starlink.
"Improved internet services will boost education and job opportunities, open more healthcare options and connect more people, making everyday tasks easier," Mr Toole said.
The network of towers will be rolled out incrementally, with NBN Co aiming to have all 56 completed by the end of 2025.
Planning will begin in the coming months before regional communities are provided more details about the roll out.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.