The Rural

More than 60 stud bulls offered at Fernhill Angus Stud annual sale on March 29

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated March 5 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 60 stud bulls will be offered by Dr Rowley Bennett's Fernhill Angus Stud, near Corowa, at an on-farm sale on March 29.

What started as a "hobby" with 13 cows in 1998 has turned into an impressive commercial operation over 25 years for Dr Rowley Bennett's Fernhill Angus stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.