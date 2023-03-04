What started as a "hobby" with 13 cows in 1998 has turned into an impressive commercial operation over 25 years for Dr Rowley Bennett's Fernhill Angus stud.
More than 60 HBR and APR Angus bulls will be offered at an on-property sale at Corowa on Wednesday, March 29 from 1pm with inspections from 10am.
The stud has grown to 350 stud cows to calve yearly with approximately 150 commercial stud bulls sold each year at the annual sale in March and private sales.
"We pride ourselves on good temperament, structural soundness and a high level of fertility," Dr Bennett said.
It started with the purchase of 13 Hazeldean stud heifers and developed with purchases of stud females from Coolana Angus Stud plus Witherswood, ICM and Welcome Swallow Studs.
Except for a handful of late calvers, all females are subjected to AI with follow-up bulls from the breeding program and purchased bulls, Dr Bennett explained.
The breeding program is overseen by Dick Whale who is responsible for AI sire selection, selection of sale bulls, bulls for use in the stud and female selection, while Liam Cardile performs EMA and IMF scanning and assists with docility scoring and conformation assessment.
Bulls are selected for structural soundness and good temperament, according to Dr Bennett.
"This year, we have stepped up the testing and preparation of the bulls," he said.
"Bulls have been clipped, semen tested, videoed, fully vaccinated for Vibriosis and Pestivirus, and subjected to genomic testing for parentage verification and EBVs plus scoring for feet.
"These initiatives allow Fernhill Angus Stud to present a better article with more accurate assessment so the purchaser can make informed decisions about sale bulls."
Dr Bennett said females "are the core of our herd".
"We believe that good cows breed good bulls and that is a large part of our philosophy at Fernhill Angus."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.