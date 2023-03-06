Milestone bull for stud

A highlight of the annual on-property bull sale for Ross and Blake Smith, Glenellerslie Hereford stud, Adelong, was the sale of their 1000th bull.
This was part of the stud's catalogued offering of 40 bulls. All up, 26 bulls were sold to a top price of $13,000 and overall average of $8077.
The top-priced bull, Glenellerslie Valentine 2, was bought by Ian Shaw, Galong. The 23 1/2-month-old polled son of Doodle Cooma Paymaster 011 weighed 804 kilograms, with a 103 square centimetre eye muscle area (EMA), eight millimetres of rump fat, 6mm of rib fat, 1.5 per cent intra-muscular fat (IMF) and a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
Valentiine 2's December 2022 Hereford Group Breedplan figures indicated +5.7 birthweight, +19 milk, +88 600-day growth and +79 mature cow weight. His estimated breeding values included figures of +55 for carcase weight, +5.6 for eye muscle area, +1.4 rib fat, +2.3 rump fat, +1.2 yield and +0.1 intramuscular fat.
Top price in the Hereford draft was $12,500 paid by Gordon and Irene Moon, Wulgulmerang, Victoria, for Glenellerslie Vitality, the 22-month-old son of Glenellerslie Selby.
Weighing 790kg, the bull had an EMA of 108sq cm, 7mm rump, 6mm rib, 3.2pc IMF and a 40cm scrotal circumference. Its 2022 Breedplan figures included +4.4 for birthweight, +19 milk, +83 600-day growth, and +77 mature cow weight, while on the carcase side also was presented with figures +60 for carcase weight, +3.2 EMA, +0.2 rib fat, +0.6 rump fat, +0.8 yield and +0.1 IMF.
Mr Moon liked the bull for its good temperament and "nice hooded eyes".
"He is true to type, with good figures and soft rich red skin," he said.
The Moons were also the purchasers of the 1000th bull, Glenellerslie Viking, for $9000. Monaro-based studs Kaludah and Gunyah purchased Glenellerslie Van Helsing, a son of Kaludah Haymaker, for $11,500 through AuctionsPlus. Long-time supporter Tim Woodgate, Buchan, Vic, paid $11,500 for Glenellerslie Ventriloquist 2. Glenellerslie Virgina was bought by the Turner Partnership, Bindi, Vic, for $12,000.
Mr Smith was pleased with the sale, noting it was the stud's best average ever achieved.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.