Anthony Albanese has announced changes to superannuation for high income earners, but will take them to the next election before implementing them.
The Prime Minister announced cabinet had approved raising the concessional tax rate, from 2025-26, to future earnings for super balances above $3 million to 30 per cent.
"You will have noticed that's beyond this term. It's after the next election. It's also not retrospective. It applies to future earnings," he told reporters in Canberra.
Prior to the last election, Labor ruled out super changes if it won government, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers telling the ABC in March 2022 that "Australians shouldn't expect major changes to superannuation if the government changes hands."
It comes as the Dr Chalmers released Treasury analysis showing that high-income earners are the biggest beneficiaries of tax breaks worth more than $100 billion a year.
Mr Albanese said the changes would not "change the fundamentals" of Australia's superannuation system.
"Labor built the superannuation system and we have fought to keep it strong. But Australians who are having to make tough decisions around the kitchen table expect their government to be prepared to make tough decisions around the cabinet table," he said.
"This reform will strengthen the system by making it more sustainable. The savings that are made from the reduction in these tax breaks will contribute $900 million to the bottom line over the forward estimates. And some $2 billion when it is operating on a full-year period."
Meanwhile National Farmers Federation has warned that superannuation changes announced by Mr Chalmers could cool investment in agriculture, unless the detail is worked through with farmers.
NFF is calling on the government to undertake formal consultation before the measure is budgeted and legislated later this year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.