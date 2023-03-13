A suite of updated signage to combat the threat of phylloxera will soon be installed around the district's vineyards.
It comes as part of the state government's roll-out of 65 signs across 16 wine regions in NSW, announced in December last year.
Ten signs will be erected in the Murray electorate at a cost of $13,500 each.
Phylloxera are aphid-like insects regarded as the world's worst grapevine pest with the potential to decimate the local wine sector if introduced.
While Victoria growers have been plagued by the insects in the past, so far it has yet to make its way into the MIA.
Agriculture minister Dugald Saunders said the new signs are an effort to combat the species.
"Biosecurity for an area like this is paramount because phylloxera could devastate this area," Mr Saunders said.
"The signage will be an uplift from those existing and will explain the need for people to respect the land the vines are growing on. We are doing everything we can to make sure the industry remains viable and part of that is raising that awareness.
"We aren't far from Victoria where the pest has been detected. A lot of people travel through this area and the signs are a warning not to bring grapes and vine cuttings into the area, as well as asking people not to wander through vineyards without permission," Mr Saunders said.
Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman, Bruno Brombal, welcomed the incentive to protect the region's industry which accounts for 75 per cent of the state's winegrapes.
"We did trials last year and found this area is clean for phylloxera. It's so important we keep it that way. To do that, we need people to understand it can destroy this region if it gets in," Mr Brombal said.
"We had signs erected 10 years ago but having the government step in to ensure those are updated with the latest information is crucial. It's equally critical everyone respects the message the signs put out there for the sake of our industry."
Nationals candidate for Murray, Peta Bett, welcomed the announcement, warning an incursion would devastate the region's wine production and the people it employs.
"We produce some of the finest wine in the world in the Griffith area, so it is no surprise we have seen a sharp increase in visitors to our vineyards," Ms Betts said.
"With these visitors comes the inevitable threat of a biosecurity pest incursion like phylloxera that can spread easily and destroy our vines quickly."
The signs are expected to be rolled out towards the end of March.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
