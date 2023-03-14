It's time to hit the track for the Ardlethan Picnic Races. Gates to the great little meet open at 11am, with the first of six races at 1.30pm. BYO permitted, bar facilities and catering available. Race day buses operate between the town and the track - call 0427 782 550 or 6978 2550 to book. The London Hotel is the place to be when the races wrap up.
The 130th Tumbarumba Show opens at 9am with a raft of things to see and do - McCabe's Circus, scarecrow competition, funny farm, rides and more.
Ganmain's history is on full show at the historical society's open day at the museum in Waterview Street between 10am and 4pm. Get a closer view of traditions such as blacksmithing, wood carving and butter churning, check out the vintage machinery displays and hear from guest speaker Leo Corbett. Entry is $10 for adults. Call Will 0427 276 227 or Guy 0428 276 498 for more information.
The Black Sorrows headline a huge Rock the Turf at Tumut. The day of blues, brews and barbecues by at the Riverglade Caravan Park on the banks of the Tumut River also features James Southwell, Owen Campbell, 19-Twenty and local bands. Gates open at 11.30am, tickets available online at rocktheturf.com.au.
Griffith's Groove and Graze Festival kicks off at 3pm with a stellar musical line-up including Mahalia Barnes and The Soulmates, Reece Mastin and local bands. The all-ages event at Burley Griffin Community Gardens is free for under 18s and $10 for adults, and will have food and bar facilities as well as kids activities.
Danny Phegan of The Voice fame is the star of Lockhart's Saturday night. There will be a barbecue and cold drinks to purchase at the alcohol-free night at Memorial Hall, with doors open at 5.30pm. The free event has limited tickets, which must be pre-booked through Eventbrite.
Join the Holbrook community for its annual show at the sporting complex in Bowler Street. A highlight will be the dachshund dash mid-afternoon, as well as all the usual show favourites.
Take a day out for some belly laughs and great local wine and grub at Griffith's Grapes of Mirth. There's a huge line-up of Australian comedians, including Tommy Little, Heath Franklin's Chopper, Joel Creasey, Jordan Barr, Brett Blake, Merrick Watts, Alex Ward. DJ tunes to follow the show, which is an 18+ event at the De Bortoli Wines cellar door at Bilbul. Buses will run from Ted Scobie Oval at 11.15am, stopping at the visitors centre on the way. Day starts at noon. Tickets available through Moshtix.
Wagga's Food and Wine Festival returns to the city's Victory Memorial Gardens. As well as some of the best vino and nosh the region has to offer, there will be entertainment all day for the thousands who make their way to the annual festival. Tickets are $25 through Eventbrite or at the gate.
Hay hosts Kasey Chambers for Tunes on the Green at the golf club on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River. Buses will run, there will be a bar and food vans and stacks of space for your chair or picnic rugs. Tickets from $30 through visithay.com.au.
Cootamundra's main street comes alive for Festival of Lights from 6pm.
The West Wyalong Gold Triathlon takes off from Holland Park Pool, with categories for kids run swim run, and junior, enticer and sprint triathlon.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
