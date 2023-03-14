The Rural
What's on in the Riverina: Ardlethan races, show time for Tumbarumba and Holbrook, Tumut ready to rock

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 12:00pm
Reece Mastin will headline Griffith's first Groove and Graze Festival on March 18, one of a string of events leaving the region spoiled for choice. Picture supplied

MARCH 18

It's time to hit the track for the Ardlethan Picnic Races. Gates to the great little meet open at 11am, with the first of six races at 1.30pm. BYO permitted, bar facilities and catering available. Race day buses operate between the town and the track - call 0427 782 550 or 6978 2550 to book. The London Hotel is the place to be when the races wrap up.

