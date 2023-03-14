It's time to hit the track for the Ardlethan Picnic Races. Gates to the great little meet open at 11am, with the first of six races at 1.30pm. BYO permitted, bar facilities and catering available. Race day buses operate between the town and the track - call 0427 782 550 or 6978 2550 to book. The London Hotel is the place to be when the races wrap up.