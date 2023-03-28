You may have never heard of Croker Grain, but you have almost definitely tasted products from their facilities.
The malted barley in Milo, the wheat in Weet-Bix, and Uncle Toby's red box oats all pass through Croker facilities in the Riverina.
Almost 90 per cent of the grain they handle goes into human consumption.
Now celebrating 50 years in business, Croker Grain has grown from a humble 2500-tonne facility in Wagga, to an international exporter with 150,000-plus tonnes of storage across facilities in Marrar, Henty, Widgelli and Berrigan.
Croker Grain managing director Jason McPherson said despite the business's growth, it has remained focused on the importance of relationships.
"We're here to add value - to turn one dollar into three," Mr McPherson said
"We never forget the importance of relationships - with our growers, the companies we supply, and the communities we operate in. We sponsor local sports teams - eight or nine - and try to stay active and visible wherever we are.
"We're all in it together ... I got on the tools yesterday myself because we were short a hand."
Mr McPherson has been managing director for 15 months, working his way up from a PR role. He has followed in the footsteps of his predecessor Greg Carroll, who rose from Croker's first full-time employee to become managing director.
Mr Carroll has retained a stake in the business, despite stepping down as director.
Mr McPherson credits Mr Carroll's faith in the business, and Croker's drought contingency strategies for the business's success during the leaner times of the past 50 years.
"Carroll's a majority owner, along with the Bartlett family ... during the millennium drought, they just kept backing us in, backing in the program with the customers like Nestle. We wouldn't be here without them," he said.
"The facility out near Berrigan is really important to us because of irrigation - they grow the winter crops there, supplied by irrigation. They're up-supplied during droughts, which is critical our business."
The business has a hand in sustainability and waste reduction too - giving away grain byproducts that are used to create livestock and fish feed, and working with farmers in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) to produce and sell soil enriching, high-protein pulse crops.
"Croker Grain introduced pulses into the Riverina community to assist with sustainability because it puts so much nitrogen back into the ground," Mr McPherson said.
Croker Grain's 50th anniversary celebrations will be held at the Murrumbidge Turf Club on Friday, March 31.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
