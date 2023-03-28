Vendors will sell 44,350 sheep and lambs at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on March 30. The yarding is up 4000 head on last week.
AWN/WM will sell first with 600 lambs and 300 sheep, Elders with 4000 lambs and 2200 sheep, Nutrien with 5900 lambs and 1900 sheep, RLA with 7000 lambs and 3000 sheep, Delta with 4700 lambs and 1000 sheep, Rodwells with 2900 lambs and 550 sheep, WRL with 1400 lambs and 1500 sheep, Blakes with 2100 lambs and 500 sheep and Francis with 3800 lambs and 1000 sheep.
Meanwhile, Francis will lead the cattle sale draw for Wagga on April 3, followed by Elders, Nutrien, Delta, AWN/WM, RLA, WRL, Rodwells and Blakes.
