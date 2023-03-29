Rural crime investigators from the Hume police district are requesting the public's help in locating 52 Merino wethers suspected to have been stolen from a property on Medway Road, Gunning, in early January.
The two-year-old wethers are identifiable by yellow PIC ear tags - labelled NC620416 and NC620379, attached to their right ears.
The wethers also have a distinctive earmark in the left ear.
Anyone with information about the missing wethers is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Those with any knowledge of the theft or the animals' whereabouts can also contact Rural Crime Investigators at Goulburn Police Station on (02) 4824 0799.
