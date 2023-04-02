A key Riverina rail route is back online weeks after a major derailment at a crossing north of Wagga.
The Junee to Griffith rail line reopened on Saturday morning following a derailment at a Canola Way level crossing in Old Junee in early March.
Three people were taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries after a truck and train collided about 8.45am on March 8 at a level crossing on the Canola Way at Turners Lane, with four locomotives and 17 wagons derailed in the incident.
Country Regional Network operator and maintainer UGL Regional Linx (UGLRL) advised this week it has now completed the work to restore the track.
A statement from Transport for NSW said the restoration included fixing 220 metres of damaged track, installing 270 new steel sleepers and 325 metres of new rail.
TfNSW said the works were delayed by the wet weather, with the muddy conditions making it difficult to bring in the heavy cranes needed to remove the derailed locomotives and wagons.
Extra stabilisation work also had to be carried out at the site.
While the route is now back open, it will be a further couple of weeks before things return to normal with trains to operate at reduced speed through the restored sections until mid-April, when track resurfacing will be complete.
The first freight trains are scheduled to run on Saturday with a temporary speed restriction of 20 kilometres per hour in place at the site.
Passenger services also resumed on Saturday with the Sydney to Griffith scheduled with an adjusted journey time due to the reduced speed.
Motorists are also being notified trains are back running again with electronic notice boards in place at the site.
"TfNSW acknowledged the importance of the Junee line, especially as a key freight route for the productive Riverina region.
"We acknowledge the closure of the rail line for most of this month has had a significant impact and thank the community for their patience," TfNSW said.
The restoration of the rail line was a joint effort between TfNSW, UGLRL, the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator and the freight operator SSR.
This was carried out alongside Junee Shire Council's road works on the Canola Way.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
