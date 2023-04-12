Sprys Shorthorn and Angus' 59 years of breeding bull sale Advertising Feature

Sprys No 1 Shorthorn Donor cow with an outstanding bull calf at foot. Lot 1 Sprys Miss Buddy M36. Picture supplied.

The Spry family are getting excited to welcome buyers to their 59th breeding sale.

Three years of excellent prices for agricultural products, including beef, mean the family believe they have a great future - especially from 2025 and onwards.

Gerald, Lynden and Matt Spry are excited to present beef producers one "hell of a set of Shorthorn and Angus bulls and a superior Shorthorn Donor cow and calf".



"We have continued to work hard on improving our client's bottom line by sire line testing and the use of superior Shorthorn and Angus genetics including the purchase of the $190,000 Knowla So Right S48 sire last spring from Knowla Livestock," they said.

"The bulls are so even and solid with predictable genetics and balanced data sets."

Their bulls are fully vet-checked by Holbrook Cattle Vets, and are presented with the Spry's full breeding guarantee.



A strong emphasis is placed on traits that contribute positively to commercial profitability and sustainability of beef production.

Sprys breed with an aim to breed a functional female focusing on structural soundness, docility, fertility and calving ease.

"Our sale preparation has in mind the longevity of the bulls so they have a long working life for their new owners," they said.

Big sale weights are not a priority for them, however longevity is. Bulls are presented in excellent working condition.



"If we can be of any assistance prior to or after the sale please do not hesitate to make contact," they said.

"We thank you for your interest in our breeding programmes and we cherish the friendship with many of our clients."

The sale will be held on-property at 'Ardlui' Holbrook Road, Wagga Wagga, Wednesday April 26 starting at 1pm.

Video of sale bulls and females will be on their website before the sale - www.sprys.com.au.

Enquiries are welcome, and Gerald, Lynden and Matt Spry can be reached on 02 6928 5526, or on mobile: Gerald on 0428 651 481 and Matt on 0417 327 245.

