The Spry family are getting excited to welcome buyers to their 59th breeding sale.
Three years of excellent prices for agricultural products, including beef, mean the family believe they have a great future - especially from 2025 and onwards.
Gerald, Lynden and Matt Spry are excited to present beef producers one "hell of a set of Shorthorn and Angus bulls and a superior Shorthorn Donor cow and calf".
"We have continued to work hard on improving our client's bottom line by sire line testing and the use of superior Shorthorn and Angus genetics including the purchase of the $190,000 Knowla So Right S48 sire last spring from Knowla Livestock," they said.
"The bulls are so even and solid with predictable genetics and balanced data sets."
Their bulls are fully vet-checked by Holbrook Cattle Vets, and are presented with the Spry's full breeding guarantee.
A strong emphasis is placed on traits that contribute positively to commercial profitability and sustainability of beef production.
Sprys breed with an aim to breed a functional female focusing on structural soundness, docility, fertility and calving ease.
"Our sale preparation has in mind the longevity of the bulls so they have a long working life for their new owners," they said.
Big sale weights are not a priority for them, however longevity is. Bulls are presented in excellent working condition.
"If we can be of any assistance prior to or after the sale please do not hesitate to make contact," they said.
"We thank you for your interest in our breeding programmes and we cherish the friendship with many of our clients."
The sale will be held on-property at 'Ardlui' Holbrook Road, Wagga Wagga, Wednesday April 26 starting at 1pm.
Video of sale bulls and females will be on their website before the sale - www.sprys.com.au.
Enquiries are welcome, and Gerald, Lynden and Matt Spry can be reached on 02 6928 5526, or on mobile: Gerald on 0428 651 481 and Matt on 0417 327 245.
Alternatively, can email glspry@sprys.com.au for more information.
Reiland Angus is in full preparation mode for their stellar bull offering at the picturesque Killimicat Station.
The 2023 offering was described by co-principal Mark Lucas as the most uniform and genetically-credentialed of any offering the stud has presented in its 50-year history.
The Lucas family have achieved significant carcase recognition from Queensland carcass competitions via Stanbrooke Feedlot.
They have had two consecutive wins in the Regatta Beef-off in Brisbane.
Their offering in this year's autumn bull sale contains 23% of the catalogue from first calf heifers.
This highlights their dedicated focus on accelerated genetic advancement.
"Remarkably, there are multiple high-marbling sires who post a + 2.4 for IMF which represents the top 10% of the Angus breed," Mr Luscas said.
Remarkably, there are multiple high-marbling sires.- Mark Lucas
One of the star lots is lot 10, Reiland Superior S982 who posts top 2% all indexes as well as an impressive birth to growth spread of +2.4 - +139 while holding a breed average mature cow weight of +95 his carcase excellence is enhanced with top 5% eye muscle at +12 and top 20% for marbling.
Reiland Angus' on-property sale at Killimicat Station will be held on Wednesday April 19, 2023.
Flemington Angus aims to produce bulls and females with structural integrity, high performance, muscle shape without sacrificing finishing ability.
The upcoming on-property Autumn Bull and Female sale offering will include a commercially-focused line up of 40 Angus and Limousin bulls. Another feature of the sale is the inclusion of a specially selected group of stud Limousin and Angus females. On offer will be eight specially-selected females from the heart of the Flemington Limousin herd as well as 12 standout future breeder stud heifers from DSK Angus, guest vendors in the sale.
The Angus bull offering will feature some of the first progeny of Woodhill Patent to be offered in Australia. Other sire lines include Texas Earnan L612, who was the $56,000 top priced bull from the 2017 Texas Bull Sale and maternal brother to the high selling Texas Top Gun R66. Murdeduke Quarterback, GAR Inertia, Sydgen Enhance, Millah Murrah Paratrooper and Dunoon Prime Minister also have progeny represented in the sale.
The Limousin offering are all polled with most bulls being homozygous polled. The sale will feature progeny of our exclusive Canadian sire, Greenwood Fernando 704F, Flemington Next Level N40, Morrisvale Kept Secret and Mandayen King P57.
For the first time we will also offer show-prospect steers from our proven hoof-and-hook steer show genetics that should suit preparation for major steer shows later in the year.
The sale will be held on Friday March 17 at 1pm, on-property at "Flemington Park", 531 Westwood Road, Adelong NSW and interfaced with Auctionsplus.
All sale lots have photos and video footage available on the Auctionsplus sale page. To book an inspection contact Donna Robson 0428 599 544 or the Elders agents, Nick Gilvarry 0438 871 653, or Jenni O'Sullivan 0428 222 080.
Fernhill Angus Stud take pride in breeding Angus with good temperament, structural soundness and high level of fertility.
The stud was established in 1998 and today has 350 stud cows calving annually with approximately 150 commercial stud bulls sold each year at the annual sale in March and private sales.
It started with the purchase of 13 Hazeldean stud heifers and developed with purchases of stud females from Coolana Angus Stud plus Witherswood, ICM and Welcome Swallow Studs. Except for a handful of late calvers, all females are subjected to AI with follow-up bulls from our breeding program and purchased bulls.
Dick Whale oversees the breeding program selecting AI sires, sale bulls and bulls for use in the stud and female selection. Liam Cardile performs EMA and IMF scanning and assists with docility scoring and conformation assessment.
Bulls are selected for structural soundness and good temperament. Male calves not exhibiting these qualities are castrated. Sale bulls are inspected at regular intervals to identify those unsuitable for sale as commercial sires. This year, bull testing and preparation has been intensified with all bulls clipped, semen tested, videoed, fully vaccinated for Vibriosis and Pestivirus and subjected to genomic testing for parentage verification and EBVs plus scoring for feet etc. These initiatives allow Fernhill Angus Stud to present a better article with more accurate assessment so the purchaser can make a more informed decision.
Our females are the core of our herd, and go through the same independent assessment as sale bulls. We believe good cows breed good bulls and that is a large part of our philosophy at Fernhill Angus. More: www.fernhillangus.com.au