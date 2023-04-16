Gundagai student awarded 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship

Local university student Jarrah Ransome has been announced as one of 22 recipients of the 2023 Horizon Scholarship, an initiative supported by seven Research and Development Corporations (RDC's), along with Kalyx Australia, Baiada Poultry, Southern NSW Innovation Hub and Marine Bioproducts Cooperative Research Centre (MBCRC), to develop the next generation of rural leaders.
Following an extensive judging process focused on the applicants' commitment to agriculture, leadership potential and career aspirations, 22 students from around the country have been awarded an AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship.
Jarrah is sponsored by the AgriFutures Chicken Meat Program and will receive a $10,000 bursary over two years, and plenty of opportunities to develop their leadership skills and expand their networks. On top of the bursary, they will also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry placement each year, all of which is covered by the support of their sponsor.
John Harvey, AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, congratulated the 22 students from across Australia on their success and welcomed the next generation of rural leaders to the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program.
"Congratulations to our 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship recipients, whose exceptional passion, ambition, and commitment to agriculture has distinguished them from a talented pool of applicants. It is very exciting to see the quality and diversity coming into our rural industries," said Mr Harvey.
Mr Harvey thanked the Horizon sponsors and acknowledged their significant contribution to the program, particularly in offering student's valuable exposure to the agricultural sector.
"The AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship would not be possible without our sponsors. The diversity of industry sponsors reflects the desire across the board to focus on the next generation of leaders who will build prosperous and sustainable rural industries of the future," said Mr Harvey.
2023 sponsors include Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC), Australian Eggs, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), Dairy Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), Marine Bioproducts Cooperative Research Centre (MBCRC), Hort Innovation, Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC), Kalyx Australia, Southern NSW Innovation Hub, Baiada Poultry, AgriFutures evokeAG. and the AgriFutures Export Fodder, Thoroughbred Horses, Rice, Pasture Seeds and Chicken Meat Programs.
Jarrah, who is studying a Bachelor of Animal Science at the University of New England was thrilled to receive the scholarship and thanked the AgriFutures Chicken Meat Program who will support their Horizon Scholarship journey.
"I'm so excited to be awarded an AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship, not only will it provide me the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, but I will also gain valuable hands-on experience in the chicken meat industry," said Jarrah.
All students involved with the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program will attend a four-day workshop in July focused on leadership and personal development. The workshop will feature special guest speakers, industry experts, and also provide the opportunity to network, meet sponsors and discuss innovations and challenges in the agricultural sector.
