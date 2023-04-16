The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Gundagai student awarded 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship

Updated April 18 2023 - 10:47pm, first published April 17 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrah Ransome, Gundagai, has been announced as one of 22 recipients of the 2023 Horizon Scholarship. Photo: supplied
Jarrah Ransome, Gundagai, has been announced as one of 22 recipients of the 2023 Horizon Scholarship. Photo: supplied

Local university student Jarrah Ransome has been announced as one of 22 recipients of the 2023 Horizon Scholarship, an initiative supported by seven Research and Development Corporations (RDC's), along with Kalyx Australia, Baiada Poultry, Southern NSW Innovation Hub and Marine Bioproducts Cooperative Research Centre (MBCRC), to develop the next generation of rural leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.