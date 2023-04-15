The Rural
Regional Express buys stake in electric propulsion firm Dovetail

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
April 15 2023 - 1:18pm
Regional Express operates a fleet of 61 Saab 340 turboprop planes that could be converted from fuel to electric power after the airline made a huge investment in Dovetail Electric Aviation. Picture from file
Australians travelling between small towns could catch an electric plane in future, with the country's biggest regional airline confirming a significant investment in an aviation startup.

