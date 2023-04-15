Optimism cold weather will stem return of the mice

Mice are back in the crops, but it's not too late to take action to prevent an outbreak like the infamous 'mouse plague' of 2021.
Following a reported decline in mouse numbers in November 2022, the warmer weather has seemingly led to a spike in numbers but it might be too little and too late for the mice as winter approaches.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries said that there were reports of high localised mice activity but that it hadn't become a widespread issue.
"There have been some observations of mouse activity with residual grain, ripening rice grain along with grass seed, all currently providing a food source for mice," a spokesperson said.
"There are reports of some activity around Junee and some reports of mouse build up in the Coonamble district, the Euston area and the parts of the lower Riverina."
Jock Munro, a Rankins Springs farmer, said he had noticed the mice returning in his hay bales but that he suspected the cold weather would take them out before too much damage is done.
"I'm hoping the cold weather might kill them off ... I just think we're going to have to keep an eye on our crops, there certainly are numbers there but I don't know whether we're going to get in too much trouble."
Mr Munro said that while new pesticides and chemicals had been more effective in controlling rodents, he suspected new seed-sowing methods had played a factor in keeping the mice around from 2021, leaving them able to hide in undisturbed ground.
"We don't disturb the soil as much as we once did, and they're able to survive in many cases because of the way we sow," he said.
"That's why we have to be more vigilant with crops, we're not destroying the nests."
"A lot of crop will go into country that's had almost no disturbance."
The DPI has also encouraged farmers and growers to monitor paddocks ahead of sowing, and be prepared to lay bait as needed.
Mouse sightings can be made at feralscan.org.au/mousealert. Advice on mice management can be found on the GRDC website.
