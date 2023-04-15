ACCC wants agribusiness view on its doubts about Suncorp-ANZ merger

The competition watchdog has flagged doubts about the sale of Suncorp's bank business and ANZ Banking Group and hopes a rush of last minute submissions from regional and agribusiness customers will help it make a call on the $5 billion acquisition plan.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was yet to be convinced Suncorp Bank's sale would substantiate the sort of public benefits the two institutions were promising in Queensland, or to the wider financial system.
It was particularly focused on the deal's implications for agribusiness banking, small and medium enterprise banking, home loans and deposits.
The ANZ takeover plan, announced in December, is only for Suncorp Group's bank business, not entities such as its insurance arms in Australia and New Zealand.
If the takeover went ahead, the ACCC said its preliminary view was that competition concerns were likely to arise around the supply of agribusiness and SME banking services, home loans and retail deposits, especially in northern NSW and Queensland where the two lenders' operations overlap.
It was also unclear how Suncorp's insurance division customers would benefit from the split, or if Suncorp would be a stronger insurance business without the support of a banking arm.
The ACCC was also closely weighing up the impact of losing a valuable second tier banking institution from the national market.
It said second tier banks such as Suncorp provided essential competition to the "big four" (ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corporation) which account for 72 per cent of Australia's banking system assets.
Second tier lenders, including Suncorp, Macquarie Bank, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Bank of Queensland, have grown their share of assets to about 14pc in the past decade.
In its preliminary assessment released last week, the ACCC suggested Suncorp Bank's future with another second tier player such as Bank of Queensland or Bendigo and Adelaide Bank may have a more realistic chance of occurring.
Indeed, Bendigo Bank has told the competition regulator it had put such merger proposals to Suncorp.
However, Suncorp has argued joining forces with another regional player would not deliver the back office and technology investment support advantages which ANZ could provide.
The competition regulator said it must be satisfied in all the circumstances that the sale was not likely to substantially lessen competition, or any public benefits of the merger would likely outweigh public detriments.
Any acquisition of a potential rival by one of the major banks must be closely considered- Mick Keogh, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
The ACCC noted earlier Productivity Commission inquiry findings into banking sector competition, which effectively suggested absorbing a lender such as Suncorp into the "big four" category would likely reduce competition among next tier players as "expansion from new or smaller providers is likely to be limited".
Deputy chairman, Mick Keogh, said the ACCC's own home loan price inquiry reports of 2018 and 2020 also showed competition between the biggest four banks was already "at best, muted".
"Any acquisition of a potential rival by one of the major banks must be closely considered," Mr Keogh said.
"We are calling for further submissions from industry and consumers on how the proposed acquisition may impact competition."
The ACCC was particularly keen to hear views from farm sector customers on their expectations of agribusiness banking services, including the importance of local branches and specialist agri-bankers, and how easily customers could switch to online agri-banking platforms.
Its call for submissions, due by April 18, also sought comments on whether Suncorp Bank was considered a generally strong player in Australian agribusiness banking, driving pricing competition, service quality and innovation.
The ACCC noted Suncorp appeared to be proportionally more significant in agribusiness banking in its home turf of Queensland, than nationally.
After considering submissions from consumers and other interested parties the ACCC expected to announce a decision on June 12.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
