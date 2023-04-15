Analysis of the MLA Sheep Producers Intentions survey from February shows not all sheep farmers are created equal - or at least, it appears their selling behaviours are unique depending on flock sizes and state.
The aim of the February survey was threefold; identify actual producer reported sales up to 31 December 2022 and reasons behind any changes in performance against October 2022 estimates, identify producer forecast sales for January-June 2023 and which market channels producers intended to sell their sheep and lambs.
MLA's Market Information team analysed the data at a state and flock size level, and came up with some interesting insights.
In the last quarter of 2022, three quarters of Australian producers that ran over 10,000 head of sheep sold less lambs than expected.
According to analysts, larger-scale producers tended to focus on finish and quality for lambs.
Data showed different producers managed their livestock relevant to their flock size.
Overall, larger producers preferred to retain lambs on-farm rather than selling in the 2022 spring flush period.
Over 80 per cent of producers who had reduced sales compared to their October estimates stated the reason behind reduced sales was the impact of weather on lamb performance.
According to MLA, large-scale producers chose to retain lambs to ensure finish, weight and quality rather than offloading and receiving a discounted price.
This recognises the importance of weight, finish and even, adequate fat cover as key drivers of price performance and therefore return on investment.
Recent NLRS market reports, commentary and data have confirmed lambs with finish and weight are receiving price premiums, supporting larger producers' behaviour, selling decisions and management.
MLA tips the vast distances that producers are required to truck sheep to public auction at the saleyards and lack of public saleyards available in Queensland and WA, means producers prefer to sell in a direct-to-buyer over saleyards in these states.
Around 45pc of Queensland producers stated that expected sales in the first half of 2023 would be made over-the-hooks and a further 40pc expected these sales to be made as paddock sales.
Western Australians expected the same percentage (45pc) sold over the hooks while 16pc of total expected sales were to be paddock sales.
To support the higher preference for more direct sales channel choice in WA, 40pc of producers noted the reason for selling fewer lambs than expected was because "prices were not strong enough at the time".
This indicates WA producers prefer more direct, reliable methods than the potential volatility of saleyard prices, therefore reducing reliance on this sales channel and shoring up expected market performance with more direct channels such as paddock sales or over-the-hooks.
With 43pc of producers stating weather impacted lamb performance last year, the typical tightening of seasonal supply into winter may not eventuate, according to MLA analysts.
This is due to the increased number of expected sales in the first half of 2023.
As a result of this change - and inclement weather in the second half of 2022 - both yardings and slaughter numbers of sheep and lambs may remain above long-term averages into June 2023.
Year-to-date, an increase in lamb yardings across the states has occurred, proving that larger yardings may continue into the middle of the year due to the high retention that eventuated as a result of wet weather in 2022.
Other than WA, all other states have had increases of 4pc more in lamb yardings in 2023. Importantly, the increase in NSW lamb yardings has accounted for 62pc of the total national lift, demonstrating the significance of the NSW flock growth.
Additional survey findings were that the tightening in supply may not eventuate in winter 2023 due to increased supplies of lambs due to the flock growth and wet weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.