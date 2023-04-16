The Rural
Wrigley Cattle Company saw high success at inaugural bull sale

By Shantelle Lord
April 16 2023 - 1:45pm
The Wrigley family, Charlie, Andrew, Anika, Natascha with Luke Whitty, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, and the top-priced bull.
The Wrigley family of Wrigley Cattle Co Angus had a successful inaugural sale at Condobolin saleyards on Friday where bulls reached $42,000.

