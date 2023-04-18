The Rural
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Daily Advertiser captures all the finest race day fashions at the Gundagai Cup on Sunday

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:25pm, first published 11:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai's Melinda Elliott and her sister Ange Anderson visiting from Coffs Harbour at the Gundagai Cup for their mother's memorial race, with Melinda's husband Anthony.
Gundagai's Melinda Elliott and her sister Ange Anderson visiting from Coffs Harbour at the Gundagai Cup for their mother's memorial race, with Melinda's husband Anthony.

Punters from across the region turned out for the Gundagai Cup on Sunday and they witnessed Wagga couple Maddy Collins and Josh Richards take out the big race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.