Punters from across the region turned out for the Gundagai Cup on Sunday and they witnessed Wagga couple Maddy Collins and Josh Richards take out the big race.
Trainer Collins enjoyed the biggest win of her career as The Doctor's Son captured the $36,000 XXXX Gold Gundagai Cup (1700m) on Sunday, ridden by her partner Josh Richards.
Collins had only recently taken over the training duties of The Doctor's Son after John Whitelaw retired and at just his second start for Collins, The Doctor's Son was on the winner's list for the first time since September 2020.
"It's unbelievable, and even better to have Josh in the saddle. It makes even more special," Collins said.
As usual race day brought out the finest country fashions, albeit with a few more scarves at this time of year, and The Daily Advertiser Photographer Madeline Begley was there to capture it all.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.