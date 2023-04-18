The Rural
Wagga Speed Shear to see 200 competitors take to the showgrounds

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:27am, first published April 18 2023 - 11:58pm
Wagga Speed Shear Sport organiser Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff said there are 200 competitors set to walk through the Wagga Showground gates for 2023. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Some of the country's best will go head-to-head at the 2023 Wagga Speed Shear - with 200 shearers locked in for the event including returning champions and world record holders.

Local News

