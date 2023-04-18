Residents across large sections of the Riverina are now able to get those bonfires burning with the bushfire danger period now officially over.
Restrictions for the RFS zones of Wagga, Coolamon, Junee, Lockhart, Hay, Carrathool, Griffith, Murrumibidgee, Berrigan, Federation, Leeton, Narrandera, Greater Hume and Albury, which usually wrap up at the end of March, were extended to April 16 due to dry conditions, availability of fuel and the ongoing risk of using fire.
The season end means landowners no longer require a permit to burn for agricultural purposes.
People are also being reminded they must notify neighbours and the NSW RFS 24 hours prior to burning off.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
