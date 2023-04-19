The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Galore CWA celebrates 90th birthday with high tea at community hall

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kay Geppert (centre) receiving a CWA lifetime membership from state vice president Ann Adams. Pictured with Jane Lieschke. Picture supplied
Kay Geppert (centre) receiving a CWA lifetime membership from state vice president Ann Adams. Pictured with Jane Lieschke. Picture supplied

In the 90 years since Galore's Country Women's Association branch was first established, it has endured floods, droughts, recessions and a global pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.