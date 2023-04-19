In the 90 years since Galore's Country Women's Association branch was first established, it has endured floods, droughts, recessions and a global pandemic.
On Monday, more than 70 current and former members and dignitaries gathered at Galore Hall for a celebratory high tea to mark the occasion.
Almost a century on from its formation, members of Galore's Country Women's Association are still supporting rural women and their community.
When the first nine members founded the branch, the district was yet to be connected with electricity, and the women helped raise money for a lantern for the community hall in 1935.
Today, Galore CWA president Cheryl Quigley said they were still supporting the improvement of the hall.
"We've always had a close relationship with the Galore hall committee and one of our members recently secured a grant for the installation of air-conditioning," she said. "It's a wonderful branch."
In 1953, the branch membership peaked, with 43 women plus three juniors.
Kay Geppert, who joined in 1956, was awarded a lifetime membership in recognition of her 57 years of service.
It came close to folding in 2018, but a successful recruitment drive encouraged some younger members to join.
One of the new members was Mrs Quigley - who had originally joined in 1997 but work commitments forced her to step back.
"When I took on the role as president we were wrestling with the fallout of the COVID pandemic which clipped our wings," she said.
"Our younger members continue to carry forward with their youthful perspective and enthusiasm."
