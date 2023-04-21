6 tips when buying tickets for the AFL

AFL tickets can sell out quickly, especially for major teams or match-ups. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



6 tips when buying tickets for the AFL

The Australian Football League (AFL) is one of Australia's most popular and entertaining sports leagues. Seeing a live match is an exciting experience every fan should try at least once.

Most fans go frantic about buying tickets to the ANZAC Day round. However, purchasing AFL tickets can be stressful, particularly for first-time buyers. So, here are some pointers to assist you in navigating the ticket-buying process and having the best experience possible.

1. Buy tickets early

AFL tickets can sell out quickly, especially for major teams or match-ups. Thus, it's critical to purchase tickets early. Check the AFL website to see when tickets go on sale, and make sure you're ready to buy as soon as they become available.

Purchasing tickets early boosts your chances of attending your desired matches. It also increases your seating alternatives. The earlier you purchase your tickets, the more likely you can get seats in your preferred section.

You can also save money by getting tickets in advance. Ticketing companies sometimes provide early bird discounts or other special incentives. You can get the best value from your ticket purchase by taking advantage of these deals.

2. Check the schedule

Here are the reasons why you should verify the schedule before buying tickets:

Making preparations: Knowing the schedule beforehand lets you prepare your day accordingly. You can plan other activities around the game but ensure adequate time to travel to and from it. By doing so, you can prevent any last-minute scheduling issues.

Choosing the best match: By verifying the schedule, you can buy tickets for the match based on the participating teams, the game's venue, or the day of the week. This way, you're guaranteed to see the game that interests you most, making the experience more engaging.

Preventing disappointment: Checking the schedule ensures you get tickets for the correct game. There have been cases of fans purchasing tickets for the incorrect game or day, thus missing the event they wanted to witness.

So, check the schedule to select the best match and avoid wasting money on the wrong tickets.

3. Choose your seats carefully

When purchasing tickets, think about where you want to sit. Various seating sections provide varied views and sensations, so consider what ambience you want and how you want to see the game.

Some seating areas, such as allocated seats towards the stadium's centre, are more expensive but offer a superior view of the game. Others, like general admission standing areas, are less expensive but may provide lower comfort or visibility.

4. Buy from official sources

Purchasing tickets from official sources is advisable to avoid scams or counterfeit tickets. These include the AFL website, the hosting team's website, and trustworthy ticketing services.

Here are some reasons why you should always purchase tickets from authorised sources:

Reliability: Official sources have measures to ensure your tickets arrive on time and that any concerns are addressed as soon as possible.

Authenticity: Official websites guarantee authentic tickets. If you purchase from untrustworthy sources, you may end up with counterfeit tickets, resulting in disappointment and financial loss.

Customer care: Official sources provide outstanding customer service, and you can anticipate a high degree of assistance throughout ticket purchasing.

Reasonable price: Official suppliers provide fair pricing for AFL tickets. On the other hand, ticket prices on the secondary market can be inflated.

Furthermore, note that buying tickets from unauthorised sources, such as scalpers, puts you at risk of getting invalid tickets.

5. Consider AFL membership

Consider getting an AFL membership if you're a frequent AFL attendee or a die-hard fan of a specific team. Here are some reasons why you should consider becoming a member:

Priority access to finals tickets: AFL members have priority access to finals tickets, giving them the best chance of getting seats to the season's most significant games.

Discounted tickets: Members get discounted tickets to all AFL games, including the finals. This leads to substantial savings, especially if you intend to attend numerous matches throughout the season.

Exclusive occasions: AFL membership entitles you to special activities such as member-only match day experiences and functions with players. These events provide an exceptional opportunity to come closer to the action and interact with other fans.

Additional membership perks include item discounts, access to digital material, and the chance to win prizes.

6. Be mindful of ticket restrictions

When buying tickets, it's critical to review the terms and conditions to know the limits or prohibitions. Below are common ticket restrictions to be aware of:

Ticket quantity restrictions: Some matches, especially huge ones or the finals, may have limits on the number of tickets you can buy.

Resale restrictions: The AFL has strict laws on ticket resale, and it's crucial to be aware of these rules to prevent being cheated or refused access to the game. So, acquire tickets only from approved resellers.

Age restrictions: Some AFL games may have age limits, especially if they're deemed high-risk or offer alcohol on the premises. If you intend to attend with minors, check the age requirements before purchasing tickets.

It's wise to keep these restrictions in mind.

Final takeaway