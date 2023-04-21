This is branded content.
6 tips when buying tickets for the AFL
The Australian Football League (AFL) is one of Australia's most popular and entertaining sports leagues. Seeing a live match is an exciting experience every fan should try at least once.
Most fans go frantic about buying tickets to the ANZAC Day round. However, purchasing AFL tickets can be stressful, particularly for first-time buyers. So, here are some pointers to assist you in navigating the ticket-buying process and having the best experience possible.
1. Buy tickets early
AFL tickets can sell out quickly, especially for major teams or match-ups. Thus, it's critical to purchase tickets early. Check the AFL website to see when tickets go on sale, and make sure you're ready to buy as soon as they become available.
Purchasing tickets early boosts your chances of attending your desired matches. It also increases your seating alternatives. The earlier you purchase your tickets, the more likely you can get seats in your preferred section.
You can also save money by getting tickets in advance. Ticketing companies sometimes provide early bird discounts or other special incentives. You can get the best value from your ticket purchase by taking advantage of these deals.
2. Check the schedule
Here are the reasons why you should verify the schedule before buying tickets:
So, check the schedule to select the best match and avoid wasting money on the wrong tickets.
3. Choose your seats carefully
When purchasing tickets, think about where you want to sit. Various seating sections provide varied views and sensations, so consider what ambience you want and how you want to see the game.
Some seating areas, such as allocated seats towards the stadium's centre, are more expensive but offer a superior view of the game. Others, like general admission standing areas, are less expensive but may provide lower comfort or visibility.
4. Buy from official sources
Purchasing tickets from official sources is advisable to avoid scams or counterfeit tickets. These include the AFL website, the hosting team's website, and trustworthy ticketing services.
Here are some reasons why you should always purchase tickets from authorised sources:
Furthermore, note that buying tickets from unauthorised sources, such as scalpers, puts you at risk of getting invalid tickets.
5. Consider AFL membership
Consider getting an AFL membership if you're a frequent AFL attendee or a die-hard fan of a specific team. Here are some reasons why you should consider becoming a member:
Additional membership perks include item discounts, access to digital material, and the chance to win prizes.
6. Be mindful of ticket restrictions
When buying tickets, it's critical to review the terms and conditions to know the limits or prohibitions. Below are common ticket restrictions to be aware of:
It's wise to keep these restrictions in mind.
Final takeaway
Attending an AFL game is an unforgettable experience every sports fan should try. By following these tips, you can get the best possible tickets for your chosen match and enjoy the game in comfort and style.