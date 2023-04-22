The Rural
The Riverina irrigator been fined $126,000 in the NSW Land and Environment Court

LJ Charleston
LJ Charleston
April 22 2023 - 12:58pm
Riverina irrigator fined $126k for pumping too much water
Riverina irrigator fined $126k for pumping too much water

A Riverina farmer who failed to act on a letter notifying them of an extraction limit on a bore must now pay a $56,000 fine and $70,000 in court costs.

