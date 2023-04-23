QUALITY was the highlight at the Cooma combined agents weaner and calf sale on Wednesday where true weaner steers sold to a top of $1520 a head.
About 4000 cattle were yarded which mostly consisted of black weaner steers in what Elders agent Harry Cozens said had been described by saleyard veterans as the best quality yarding ever seen at Cooma.
"It was an excellent yarding from the top to the bottom," he said.
Mr Cozens said the market was overall similar to recent sales and very comparable to Tumut the previous week.
Mr Cozens said steers sold to solid demand with backgrounders securing cattle, commission buyers strong and plenty of local support on the lighter end.
"The majority of the lead heifers went back to the breeders to be joined if they are old enough or joined in the spring."
The lead of the weaner steers weighing over 330kg were mostly sold for $1350 to $1520 while lighter weaner steers mostly made $1100 to $1350 and young steer calves sold for $400 to $980.
Weaner heifers mostly sold for $1100 to $1390 while young heifer calves made $300 to $1060.
The Platts family from Dungaree Pastoral Co and Sparta Angus, Bombala, had a total of 167 steers and 97 heifers on offer including 100 Angus steers with Sparta blood, for $1310.
"They sold better than we had thought," Stephen Platts said.
Lionel Platts said the market was a bit firmer with widespread rain, particularly in Victoria, pushing prices.
In the steers MB Trading Pty Ltd, Jindabyne sold 56 Angus steers, 373kg, with Hazeldean blood, for $1520.
Kiah Lake Pastoral Co sold 55 Angus steers, 353kg, with Rennylea blood for $1480. The same vendor sold another 72 Angus steers, 326kg, for $1340.
Gourok Partnership, Nimmitabel, sold 41 Angus steers with Rennylea blood, 328kg, for $1445 and another 45 Angus steers, 298kg, for $1370.
A line of nine Hereford steers, 354kg, from Hugh Kater, Cambalong, sold for $1250 and Peter Guthrie, Bendoc, sold 21 Hereford steers, 306kg, for $1260.
In the heifers MB Trading Pty Ltd, Jindabyne, sold 21 Angus heifers, 354kg, with Hazeldean blood, for $1370.
Dungaree Pastoral, Bombala, 23 Angus heifers, Sparta blood, for $1240, and RJ and M Colby, Jindabyne, sold 21 Angus heifers, Hazeldean and Sparta blood, for $1200.
Fraser Brothers, Adaminaby, sold 10 Hereford heifers for $1380.
Buyers were from NSW and Victoria including Tumut, Gundagai, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Myrtleford and Packenham.
The sale was conducted by Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Boller and Company.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
