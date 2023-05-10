A legume enjoyed by the Roman gladiators is making a comeback in Australia.
The lupin bean was a stable source of plant protein for many in the ancient world, but has rarely been seen in the world of modern broad acre farming. As farmers seek more sustainable farming practices, lupins are making a big comeback as one of the best break crops around.
New South Wales dedicated about 68,000 hectares to lupin farming in 2021, predominantly in the Riverina and adjacent areas.
History suggests the antique bean may be ready for a comeback. ABARES data shows when times are hard, farmers turn to pulses. Bumper periods for growers have included the global financial crisis, the "recession we had to have", and the seasons following the 2001 World Trade Centre attacks.
In recent years, lupins have been grown to inject nitrogen into the soil during break seasons, with the resulting products used as animal fodder. As demand for plant proteins grow, farmers are finding new markets for lupins, and seeking new ways to add value to their harvest.
Lupins improve soil quality by drawing nitrogen from the air, some of which is left behind in roots and stubble after harvest. As these decay, it becomes available to future crops. The ability of some cultivars to grow in arid, or low quality soil means these benefits are potentially available to farmers across the country.
General manager of Cootamundra's Conqueror Milling Company Alistair Pennington said a lot of people in the agriculture industry are underestimating the potential of pulses, but lupins especially.
He says declining net profits on cereals and oilseeds are forcing farmers to look for less input intensive crops to maintain profitability
"We were seeing a lot of farmers using them as break crops, but we're seeing more and more in regard to reducing costs," he said
"A lot of more traditional crops like canola and wheat see really good protein and yields on the back of pulse crops."
"Net [profits] are back, so people are forced into strategies that look at what is best for their business, and people further down the supply chain."
The oldest confirmed records of domesticated lupins in Europe date back over 4000 years, where it's soil rejuvenating properties were already well known. It became a staple for Roman gladiators, who were mostly vegetarian, due to it's high protein content.
Over 85 per cent of the world's lupins are currently grown in Western Australia, with a small but growing number of farms appearing in the Riverina. While most lupins are sold on the domestic market, a small but growing volume is being exported for human consumption.
The biggest market is in the Middle East, but with demand for plant protein growing as a response to the water challenges posed by climate change, Mr Pennington said he expects other markets to open up in the future.
"I hope to get to a point where we're paying more of a premium on pulses on energy count and protein count," he said.
"Our diets are evolving, and as they evolve we'll move more towards legumes and plant protein sources."
"I see a lot of opportunity in relation to human consumption, because a lot of Middle Eastern countries consume pulses as a protein source, and I think over time our appetites and needs will change - I think it's a space ahead of us."
Futures markets on lupins suggest they've drawn the attention of wall street bean counters, as the war in Ukraine diminishes the supply coming from Eastern Europe.
Its protein and micronutrient profile makes it promising substitute for soy and chickpeas in the plant based food movement. Prices are predicted to increase over the mid to long-term with demand for plant protein.
Mr Pennington said he thinks the future is bright for Australian pulses.
"I think it looks very, very strong. We see a lot of prosperity in pulses," he said.
"Mother nature never ceases to amaze me. Through a process of photosynthesis and transpiration, we turn one bean into a number of beans or lupins, and as a result of that, we get a lupin that's testing 32 per cent protein.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
