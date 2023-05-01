A wave of colourful shirts are intended to make a loud statement about an often silent issue at this Thursday's store cattle sale at Barnawartha saleyards.
Stock and station agents from Paull and Scollard Nutrien and Elders at Albury will ditch their corporate wear at the May 4 sale for lairy TradeMutt shirts in a bid to start conversations about mental health and raise awareness about the devastating impact of suicide.
Tim Robinson, from Paull and Scollard Nutrien, said the companies had combined their resources to hold this special event after experiencing a series of tragic losses to suicide among their friends, families and close-knit farming clients in the past 12 months.
"Our team has been personally impacted by suicide on several occasions and we have banded together to get through some very tough days," Mr Robinson said.
"But it's out of that that we're ready to unite to make a stand about mental health being such a big issue in our communities, and have committed to the TIACS slogan of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'."
TIACS, described as "the mental health counselling service you tell your mates about", is a free phone and text service offering support to those in the rural, truck and trades industries.
The sale will begin with several charity cattle donated to TIACS.
"Before commencing business as usual on the regular store sale run, we will auction the charity steers," Mr Robinson said.
"We are using our store sale platform and our professional networks further afield to promote this great cause."
But the day is about more than fundraising; it is intended to make a public statement about the importance of looking out for each other, starting conversations and seeking help to prevent further tragedy, according to Mr Robinson.
Elders Albury livestock manager Brett Shea said the pressure on stock and station agents in dealing with mental health and the impact of suicide was significant, "considering how close we are to our clients and staff that can be suffering at any time".
"We have many talented young men and women who deal with the extremes that agriculture throws at us - this is our commitment to them and to the communities in which we work that we support the TIACS cause," Mr Shea said.
"We will shed our pink and green shirts for loud and colourful TradeMutt shirts for this sale, to get people starting conversations about mental health and help make an invisible issue impossible to ignore."
Mr Robinson added that agents were working on the front-line of agriculture every day.
"We know farming can be incredibly rewarding but also equally heart-breaking," he said.
"We want people to know that we are looking out for our team and supporting our communities and clients."
A charity auction on AuctionsPlus will be conducted alongside the store sale, with many great items already donated.
That will commence online on May 2 and finish on the evening of May 4 - any donations of cash or product to support the cause or auction would be welcome (contact Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Albury, or Elders Albury).
Since launching in 2020, TIACS has supported more than 16,000 tradies, truckies, rural and blue-collar workers and those who care about them.
It has been created to help remove the physical and financial barriers rural people face when trying to access professional mental health support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.