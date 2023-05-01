James and Jocelyn Daly take the reins of Bowness Stud

A very successful local thoroughbred stud will have a changing of the guard with the owners passing over control to the next generation of the family.
After 30 years at the helm John and Helen North will be handing over the reins of Bowness Stud, to their daughter and son-in-law Jocelyn and James Daly.
As a result of the the new ownership the stud held a dispersal sale which saw 71 mares either in foal or with foal at foot as well as two weanlings go up for auction through an Inglis Digital Online Sale that ended on Wednesday morning.
"Joss and I felt we needed to get back to a more manageable number of horses on the farm and even after this reduction sale we will still be looking to foal down around 60 mares this coming season,'' James Daly told Breednet.com.au.
"Joss and I are confident there is great potential among the young stock being sold and hope they bring buyers much success.''
With the level of experience not only being passed on to the younger couple, but the knowledge from their own experiences working within their own Watershed Farm as well as at Bowness Stud, the business is being put into very safe hands that will continue to nurture and build successful horses and breeding lines.
General Manager of Inglis Bloodstock Operations Jonathan D'Arcy has welcomed the announcement and has been assisting the stud in preparation for the sale.
"It is a real changing of the guard with James and Joss taking over the Bowness property and combining it with their own Watershed Farm,'' D'Arcy told Breednet.com.au.
"John and Helen are extremely popular and successful breeders and they have raised some outstanding horses over the years headlined by the remarkable Trapeze Artist who won five Group 1 races to become the Champion Australian Sprinter of his generation.
"The property at Young raises strong athletic horses and I have no doubt this next generation of the family will continue the fine legacy that John and Helen have established over the years."
D'Arcy said that Inglis was very happy to have been selected to host the reduction sale on behalf of Bowness.
"We are honoured to offer this unreserved reduction sale on behalf of the family and I am sure plenty of great purchases will come out of this online auction," he said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
