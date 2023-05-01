The Rural
Great response to Shorthorns at Sprys' auction

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 7:00am
Top priced Shorthorn bull at $70,000 - Sprys Down Under with Gerald Spry, Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders stud stock, Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Matt Spry, Sprys Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga.
Record priced female - Sprys Miss Buddy with Paul Dooley, Gerald and Matt Spry, Nick Hill, Tarcutta, James Brown, Ray White Albury and buyer Tony Rutter, Tarcutta.
Equal top priced Angus bull - Sprys-W Alternative with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, buyer Adrian Goode, Kingston SE, SA, and Matt Spry, Sprys Angus, Wagga Wagga.
Bulls went to every state bar the Northern Territory when Gerald, Lynden and Matt Spry, Sprys Shorthorn and Angus studs, Wagga Wagga, held their annual sale last Wednesday.

