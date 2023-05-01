Business conference etiquette: How to make a good impression at expos

To help you put your best foot forward, we've compiled a list of etiquette tips for attending conferences and expos. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Business conferences and expos present a unique opportunity to network, learn from industry leaders, and showcase your company to potential clients or partners. However, it's essential to make a good impression at these events, as the way you present yourself can greatly impact your success. To help you put your best foot forward, we've compiled a list of etiquette tips for attending conferences and expos.

Dress appropriately

Dressing professionally is a fundamental aspect of making a good impression at any conference. Whether the event calls for business casual or formal attire, ensure that you're dressed appropriately. Unsure what to wear? Check out this guide on attending a conference to make the best choice for your upcoming event.

Be punctual

Arriving on time is crucial for maintaining a professional image. Plan your travel and accommodations ahead of time to avoid any last-minute delays. If possible, arrive early to familiarise yourself with the venue and event schedule.

Wear your identification

Most events require attendees to wear identification, such as a name tag or wristband. These items not only help with security but also facilitate networking and conversations with other attendees. Make sure your identification is visible and easily accessible throughout the event.

Network effectively

Conferences and expos offer prime opportunities for networking, so come prepared with business cards and an elevator pitch about yourself and your company. Be genuine and engaging when meeting new people, and don't forget to follow up with any contacts you make after the event.

Mind your manners

Practising good manners is essential at any professional event. Be polite and respectful to everyone you encounter, from event staff to fellow attendees. Show interest in others by asking questions and actively listening to their responses. Remember to say "please" and "thank you" when appropriate.

Be mindful of personal space

Conferences and expos can be crowded, but it's still important to respect others' personal space. Avoid standing too close to someone during conversations, and try not to block walkways or access points to booths.

Use electronic devices appropriately

While smartphones and laptops are essential tools for many professionals, it's crucial to use them appropriately at conferences and expos. Silence your phone during presentations and avoid using devices in a way that distracts from the event or disrupts other attendees.

Participate in sessions and activities

To make the most of your time at a conference or expo, actively participate in the scheduled sessions and activities. Take part in workshops, ask questions during panel discussions, and engage with booth exhibitors. This not only enhances your experience but also demonstrates your interest and commitment to your industry.

Don't oversell

While it's essential to promote your business and connect with potential clients or partners, avoid being overly aggressive or pushy. Focus on building genuine relationships and showcasing the value of your products or services rather than forcing a sale.

Practise proper hygiene

Maintaining good personal hygiene is crucial for making a positive impression at any event. Ensure you are well-groomed and carry a hand sanitiser or wet wipes for cleaning your hands after shaking hands or touching shared surfaces.

Be mindful of cultural differences

If attending an international conference or expo, be aware of potential cultural differences and adjust your behaviour accordingly. This may include modifying your communication style, dress, or even your approach to networking.

By following these etiquette tips, you'll be well on your way to making a lasting impression at your next business conference or expo. Remember, the key to success at these events is a combination of professionalism, genuine engagement, and respect for others. By demonstrating these qualities, you'll not only create a positive impression but also foster valuable connections that can help propel your career or business forward.

Respect the speaker

During presentations, panels, or workshops, be respectful of the speaker and your fellow attendees. Avoid talking, using your phone, or engaging in any activity that might disrupt the session. If you need to leave the room, do so quietly and discreetly.

Take notes

Taking notes during sessions can help you retain information and demonstrate your interest in the topics being discussed. It also provides you with valuable insights to share with your colleagues or use in your own professional development. Consider using a notebook or a note-taking app on your device to keep track of the key points and ideas presented.

Engage on social media

Social media is an excellent way to connect with other attendees, share your experiences, and promote your participation in the event. Be sure to use the event's official hashtag, utilise QR codes, and engage with other attendees, speakers, and event organisers. Share your thoughts, photos, and insights while also interacting with others to create an online presence that reflects your professionalism and enthusiasm.

Evaluate your experience

After the conference or expo, take some time to evaluate your experience. Reflect on the sessions you attended, the people you met, and the overall value of the event. This is your time to really solidify the rapport you built on the day, and bring it forward into the future. Consider writing a blog post or sharing your insights with your team or network. This will help you process what you've learned and solidify your newly-formed connections.