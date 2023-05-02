The Rural
The Alliance has renewed calls for a $5.5 billion package in the Federal budget

Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
May 2 2023
The Rural Roads Alliance wants to ensure the government doesn't reduce spending on rural roads. Photo: File
The newly-formed Rural Roads Alliance has given evidence to a parliamentary inquiry, reiterating its call for an emergency funding package of nearly $5.5 billion in next week's Federal Budget.

