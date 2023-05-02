The Rural
Home/News/Local News

World first oral lice treatment launches in Australia

VN
By Victoria Nugent
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:37am, first published May 2 2023 - 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A world first oral lice treatment for sheep has been registered with the APVMA.
A world first oral lice treatment for sheep has been registered with the APVMA.

A world-first oral product for managing lice in sheep has been registered with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.