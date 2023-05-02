World first oral lice treatment launches in Australia

A world-first oral product for managing lice in sheep has been registered with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority.
The product, FLEXOLT, is being released by Coopers and MSD Animal Health and is expected to hit the market in coming months.
It uses the chemical fluralaner, which is currently used in chickens to treat mites.
The change means farmers will no longer have to wait until shearing time to treat their flock against lice.
Current lice treatment products are applied externally after shearing but the new treatment can be administered on sheep and lambs over 6kg in a single oral dose.
Coopers technical lead and veterinarian Jane Morrison said the breakthrough product will transform on-farm practices for Australian sheep and wool producers.
"As soon as we can get it on the market, it will be," Dr Morrison said.
"It being oral is an advantage for a lot of people and it's any length of wool so no matter what producers have going on, they can fit in a lice treatment."
Dr Morrison said the treatment had been in the making for more than 10 years.
"There's an extensive amount of work that goes into it as far as getting the right product and trialling it," she said.
WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall said it was a great innovation that will be welcomed by Australia's $3.5 billion sheep industry.
"This just allows growers that flexibility to treat when they need to treat rather than trying to fit it in around shearing," she said.
"We're keenly waiting to find out more about cost and availability of the product.
"There are currently eight classes of chemical available that are used to treat lice and two of those are showing widespread resistance so to have a new product... it's great to have another tool in the toolbox for wool growers.
"Any investment in sheep health is welcomed by us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.