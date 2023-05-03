Confidence in the beef market and in the Shorthorn brand, Thousand Guineas, has helped generate another entry into the record books this past week as cattle buyers spend up on quality genetics.
The Spry family, at their on-property bull sale near Wagga Wagga, offered a feature donor cow to open proceedings and it got the bidding off to a red hot start, setting a new national breed record of $95,000.
This big investment in female genetics comes in the same week as Bald Blair Angus, Guyra, topped at $20,000 and averaged $9196 for 33 females, and follows the recent Millah Murrah Angus sale at Bathurst, where 170 females averaged a world record $29,730.
Emily Perkins, who earlier this year was appointed to Shorthorn Beef breed development and project manager, said this was a "fantastic pinnacle for the Shorthorn breed".
"It demonstrates an industry confidence in the Shorthorn genetics and what they can do for the Australian beef industry," she said.
It is eight years since the launch of the breed's branded beef initiative, Thousand Guineas, which she says has created a "long term platform" for the Shorthorn breed.
The rising eight-year-old donor cow and her roan bull calf, Sprys Gold Rush U1, was considered by her breeder Gerald Spry to be "the best breeding Shorthorn female" he has ever offered for sale.
"She has produced many outstanding progeny, including Sprys Goldenrod P39 who sold for $30,000 and other sires sold to Marrington and Sillwood studs," he said.
"Embryos have been sold to the UK with outstanding progeny resulting."
Miss Buddy M36 was purchased by Tony Rutter, Cottage Creek Shorthorns, Tarcutta, who plans to offer embryos for sale and has already sold the bull calf for $20,000 to be delivered when weaned.
