The Rural
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Elders, Paull & Scollard at Albury raise $59K for TIACS mental health support

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team effort ... Luke Deimel, co-branch manager Paul and Scollard Nutrien, with Brett Shea, Elders livestock manager, and fellow PSN branch manager Tim Robinson. Pictures by Elle Locke (Elders Agency marketing specialist)
Team effort ... Luke Deimel, co-branch manager Paul and Scollard Nutrien, with Brett Shea, Elders livestock manager, and fellow PSN branch manager Tim Robinson. Pictures by Elle Locke (Elders Agency marketing specialist)

A line-up of loud shirts shirts ignited a roar of support for mental health and suicide prevention at Barnawartha saleyards on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.