Deniliquin sheep prices, clearance reflect market uncertainties

By Alastair Dowie
May 10 2023 - 10:54am
A dearth of demand from a small crowd had a negative effect on prices and clearance rate of a yarding of around 20,000 sheep at the May store sheep sale at Deniliquin, NSW, on Friday.

