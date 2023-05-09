The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Electric utes on display amid safeguard mechanism package changes

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar Citizens regional clean transport organiser Ben Lever. Picture by Phillippe Perez
Solar Citizens regional clean transport organiser Ben Lever. Picture by Phillippe Perez

Amendments to the federal government's safeguard mechanism package in March this year has received both support and criticism across various organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.