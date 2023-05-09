Amendments to the federal government's safeguard mechanism package in March this year has received both support and criticism across various organisations.
Praised by Farmers for Climate Action who welcomed the amendments that include a hard cap on climate change driving emissions, increased scrutiny of carbon offsets and a freeze on newly made carbon offsets like human induced regeneration, or forest cover.
Farmers for Climate Action chief executive Fiona Davis said the group previously identified their concerns with unlimited carbon offsets at a capped price taking over too much farmland.
"This agreement contains sensible measures and is a good start," Dr Davis said.
"The idea of having corporations justify their use of offsets for more than 30 per cent of their baseline is a good one. A review of offsets in 2026 to 2027 by the Climate Change Authority is also welcome, and the key to both is in the implementation.
"Giving incentives to businesses who are willing to reduce their actual emissions is a logical step, especially as it reduces reliance on offsets."
National Farmers Federation (NFF) chief executive Tony Mahar said the NFF's biggest concern was the package could turbocharge demand for offsets
"With few other options on the table, emitters will look to farmland," Mr Mahar said.
"The last thing we want to see is food and fibre producing land turned into carbon sinks to counter emissions from other industries.
"It's imperative we find the balance between reducing emissions and growing food and fibre. This also means supporting farmers to make informed business decisions about their participation in carbon markets.
"That's why we're calling for greater investment in on-ground extension services."
Amid the changes to the package, discussion around electric vehicle alternatives to farm transportation has been resurrected.
However, Mr Mahar said that alternative fuels or small electric tractors are years from commercial viability and if they were implemented now it could see food prices and cost of living"skyrocket."
"Instead, farmers are doing the heavy lifting on managing soils, pests and waterways, increasing biodiversity and using innovation and technology to reduce emissions," he said.
"They are setting their own ambitious commodity driven targets to support Australia's economy-wide target of Net Zero by 2050."
Solar Citizens regional clean transport organiser Ben Lever believes electric vehicles have a significant role in the future of Australian farming, however, said there needs to be more support and additional government commitment for it to be a common reality.
"We need to get the right policies in place to bring those costs down," he said.
"The other big one is charging infrastructure and making sure there's lots of it and not too big distances between it."
Mr Lever also said that for people in regional areas doing a lot of kilometres throughout the year it's incredibly beneficial to switch the electric vehicles and not burn huge amounts of diesel.
"I think focusing on vehicles and things like that is a really important first step, transport is a really good step in the first place," he said.
"The big savings regional people can get if they switch to electric vehicles, we drive further and pay the most at the petrol pump."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
