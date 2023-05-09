The Rural
Police searching for the thieves of a two year old Border Collie

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 9 2023 - 11:00am
This two year old Border Collie named Mylie was stolen from a Church Street, Cooma rural property. Photo via NSW Police
Police are investigating the theft of a two-year-old female Border Collie working dog, stolen from a rural property on Church Road, Cooma.

