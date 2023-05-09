Police are investigating the theft of a two-year-old female Border Collie working dog, stolen from a rural property on Church Road, Cooma.
It's believed Mylie was taken from the property between 7pm on Friday 21 April 2023 and 7am Saturday 22 April 2023.
Rural crime investigators are appealing for information and urge anyone who knows anything about Mylie's whereabouts to come forward.
If you have any information, please contact Rural Crime Investigator Detective Sergeant Mick Calleja on 02 4824 0714 or Cooma Police on 02 6452 0099.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 - or email crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.