The nation's biosecurity will get a $1 billion boost and the system will be supported by significant on-going funding, but it will cost farmers a 10 per cent hike in their levies.
Online shoppers and passengers leaving Australia will also help spot the bill, which is expected to provide biosecurity with baseline funding of around $268 million annually.
The $1 billion, which is spread out over four years, delivers Labor's election commitment to deliver a long-term sustainable funding model for biosecurity.
The funding was announced in the 2023/24 budget.
From July 2024, farmers will see an increase in fees "set at a rate equivalent to 10 per cent of the 2020-21 industry-led agricultural levies", which is expected to raise $153 million over three years.
International deliveries of "low value cargo" - which are items valued at $1000 or less - will also be hit with a new biosecurity levy, which is expected to be around 40 cents per item. The new measure is expected to reap $81.3m over three years.
The Passenger Movement Charge will increase by $10 from mid-next year and will apply to all passengers departing Australia.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said although the government was footing most of the bill, to provide ongoing funding some of the costs had to be offset, including the "modest" biosecurity protection levy on primary producers.
"We are locking in higher and more certain biosecurity funding, along with a fair system to pay for it that shares the cost equitably between taxpayers, importers, parcel senders, international travellers and producers," Senator Watt said.
Larger importers are expected to contribute $350 million to biosecurity costs next year, following an increase in fees and cost-recovery chargers. The government will also explore to introduce a broader biosecurity import levy that is consistent with international trade law obligations.
Of the $1 billion, $845m will go towards maintaining and improving the biosecurity operations and $145.2m will streamline biosecurity services with modern digital systems.
The Indigenous Ranger Biosecurity Program will be supported by $40.6m (with $12m annually ongoing), to reduce biosecurity risks in Northern Australia, which is the nation's front line of defence against potential incursions.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the government committed a $127m one-off-payment to "bail out" the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, which was staring down the barrel of multi-million-dollar deficit, due to insufficient biosecurity cost recovery measures.
Labor will continue forging ahead with its decision to phase out the live sheep exports, with $5.6m to establish an independent panel to oversee the assessment and consultation process.
A further $5m will go towards developing a renewed national animal welfare strategy, while the National Soil Action Plan will receive a $20m.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
