Farmers get long-term biosecurity funding, but cop 10pc levy hike in 2023/24 budget announcement

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:24am, first published 8:13am
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the government was footing most of the bill, but to provide ongoing funding there had to be a "modest" biosecurity protection levy on primary producers.
The nation's biosecurity will get a $1 billion boost and the system will be supported by significant on-going funding, but it will cost farmers a 10 per cent hike in their levies.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

Local News

