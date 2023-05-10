Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network unveils Connect, Your Way featuring local mental health stories Advertising Feature

Connect, Your Way campaign storytellers (front) Bruce Rollins, Owen Dufty, Aunty Isabel Reid, and Stina Constantine (Holly Conroy, absent) are joined with various people who were involved in the development of the new mental health campaign. Picture supplied

In an inspiring display of unity and resilience, five locals are leading the charge in a groundbreaking mental health campaign designed to empower their community and tear down the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) recently unveiled 'Connect, Your Way', a year-long effort involving the voices and stories of those facing mental health challenges firsthand.

At the heart of the campaign are five courageous individuals - Stina Constantine, Bruce Rollins, Aunty Isabel Reid, Owen Dufty, and Holly Conroy - who have shared their journeys and experiences with mental health challenges.

Each of their stories highlights the diverse and unique paths people take to seek support and connect to resources.

This remarkable campaign results from extensive community collaboration, with MPHN CEO Melissa Neal stressing the importance of consulting with those directly impacted by mental health issues.

Through advisory panels, in-depth interviews, and focus groups, MPHN connected with nearly 50 people representing various aspects of mental health - from carers to professionals to those with personal experiences.

"We conducted two rounds of consultation activities last year, including convening an advisory panel, conducting in-depth interviews and focus group sessions across the Murrumbidgee. We were able to connect with almost 50 people who either have a lived or living experience of mental health, or a carer, or people working in mental health or representing one of the eight population groups we know don't always connect to mental health supports," Ms Neal said.

The outcome is an all-encompassing campaign that aims to resonate with the wider Murrumbidgee community, providing accessible support and resources through a dedicated webpage and the heartfelt stories of the five local faces.

"We are very proud of these storytellers and this campaign and know this will go a long way to helping people in our communities to seek help and to continue to reduce stigma about reaching for support."

MPHN's board chair, Dr Jodi Culbert, believes that storytelling is a powerful tool to help people understand they are not alone.

Acknowledging the bravery and vulnerability of the five storytellers, Dr Culbert expressed her excitement about the diversity of their experiences, emphasising that the campaign shows there are multiple ways to seek support and navigate mental health challenges.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the bravery and vulnerability of Stina, Bruce Aunty Isabel, Owen and Holly and thank them for fearlessly sharing just a snippet of their mental health journey in an effort to help others. It really is admirable," Dr Culbert said.