Australian Farm and Fencing's innovative Worm Hit product lifts yield, grazing Advertising Feature

Russel Durnan from Australian Farm and Fencing with Wagga Wagga farmer Doug Brunskill. Picture supplied

Farmers across NSW are reaping the benefits of Worm Hit fertiliser pellets, an innovative organic soil conditioning solution, transforming crop and pasture yields. Supplied by Australian Farm and Fencing, these pellets are packed with essential microbes and Humic Acid to optimise soil nutrient and water availability, boost grain yields and quality, and suppress some soilborne diseases.

Wagga Wagga farmers Doug and Michelle Brunskill have been using Worm Hit since 2018 and experienced remarkable results. During the drought of 2018-19, the couple sowed the pellets with Moby forage barley grazed and cut for silage, achieving impressive outcomes. In 2021 and 2022, they applied Worm Hit pellets across 700 hectares at a rate of 50 kilograms per hectare, combined with Graza 50 Oats, Moby Barley, and Grazing Canola 970.

The Brunskills' canola was grazed by sheep and cattle for three consecutive months from early May, still yielding 2-2.2 tonnes per hectare when harvested. This resulted in a gross margin return of over $1250-1700 per hectare, in addition to the grazing. "It was the first time we had tried the Grazing Canola 970, and its growth and feed value for the sheep were awesome. To graze the crop solid for three months and still get that yield is an absolute game-changer," Michelle said.