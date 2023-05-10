Case IH Patriot 3330, the small machine with big-time features has runs on the board Advertising Feature

Case IH Patriot Series sprayers are market leaders in the self-propelled space, with innovative features, designed to maximise operator comfort and spraying performance. Picture supplied

Winters are wet on Simon Allen's 5000-acre mixed family farm outside of Hexham, Victoria. He's the third generation to work Denholm Green - which in the past focused on producing sheep and cattle due to damp conditions.

In recent years, Simon has poured his energy into expanding the interests of the family's grain business. Thanks to good drainage across the property, the family farm has gone from strength to strength, growing wheat, canola and beans.

There's another key weapon he uses to overcome the challenges of caring for a grain crop in wet paddocks - a machine smaller in stature than its competitors but just as big on performance - the Case IH Patriot 3330.

Three years ago, Simon purchased a machine from the O'Connor's dealership in Horsham and hasn't looked back. Case IH Patriot Series sprayers are market leaders in the self-propelled space, with innovative features designed to maximise operator comfort and spraying performance.

"The sale point of the Case IH Patriot 3330 is that it's essentially a full-sized machine in a compact, lighter configuration. The 3330 has adjustable track widths, a 36-metre boom width and the same technology as the larger models. The only difference is a lighter motor and smaller tank to keep the weight down," he said.

According to Simon, the lighter-weight machine plays a critical role in winter, easily manoeuvring around wet raised beds while limiting damage to soil and crops. "We use two sets of tyres - the skinny tyres, at 380mm width and are used in late applications on beans and canola, which means minimal crop knockdown. We use a set of fat tyres in winter - at 650mm in width - when we are looking for maximum float in wet conditions. With those large tyres on, it looks like a monster truck, but the 3330 can crawl along the ground so effortlessly in wet paddocks."

Simon says spraying on Denholm Green can be complicated - he manages a high-input cropping system on with many paddocks sprayed five or six times a year. Simon adds the property's history means not all the crops are on big broad acre paddocks. He firmly believes the self-propelled sprayer makes managing the crop easier, allowing operators to choose different spraying systems depending on the job.

"In the past, we've used a trailing boom spray, but it was never sufficient in carrying out all the late fungicides we needed to apply. The Patriot 3330 offers us the flexibility of not having to change implements or bring in contractors, and we can do those late application sprays ourselves, as required, which is fantastic."

Another feature that makes life easier using the Patriot 3330 is the technology. Simon believes the model boasts the most advanced technology of all the spray units on the market. "Quite simply, the technology in Case IH equipment is proven, and that's what gave us the confidence to buy it. The 3330 has boom stability control for drivability in undulating country, and the accuracy of spraying sensors follow the contours of the ground very well," he said.

Another standout is the chemical application technology, with a key feature being even distribution of spray. "If you're going around a tree in a paddock, for example, it continues to put down the right amount of product, so you're never over or under-applying the spray."

Simon says competing larger sprayers on the market can't provide the same access to those hard-to-reach areas in a paddock during application. "On top of that, the Patriot has a digital monitor at the ground level filling up and batching, which feeds straight into the cab - it's a seamless process and takes the guesswork out of batching from the ground.



Although the 3330 is a less common model in Australia, Simon notes he hasn't had any issues sourcing parts or maintenance and servicing. "The componentry is all the same," he explains, "everything on the 3330 is a compatible part to other common Case IH equipment, so I haven't had any issues."

Simon credits the team from the O'Connor's dealerships in Horsham and Ballarat with support and advice in the setup and ongoing servicing. Based on his experience with the Patriot 3330, Simon Allen says it will meet the needs of many farmers, particularly in higher rainfall zones that experience wet conditions and need more timely access, alongside irrigation properties.