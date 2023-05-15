The Rural
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Plenty of visitors came out to the Riverina Field Days to enjoy the sunshine, vendors and food

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:30am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milli Perlowski showed that the Riverina Field Days had great activities for kids and families as well as plenty of opportunities for farmers. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Milli Perlowski showed that the Riverina Field Days had great activities for kids and families as well as plenty of opportunities for farmers. Photo by Cai Holroyd

It's that time of year, and the Riverina Field Days has showcased everything food, agriculture and machinery - while offering plenty of fun and games for families wanting a day out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.