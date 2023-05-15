It's that time of year, and the Riverina Field Days has showcased everything food, agriculture and machinery - while offering plenty of fun and games for families wanting a day out.
The Field Days sprang up on May 12 and ran over the Friday and Saturday, and while numbers usually pick up on the weekend once the working week is over - plenty made the time to visit the show early.
Students from Murrumbidgee Regional High School wandered about the showgrounds, and took up the job of distributing programs at the front gate.
Attendees who had visited the Field Days last year - following a week of non-stop rain - were especially pleased with the sunshine.
Organiser Jason Torresan said the Field Days were going exceptionally well.
"It's going really good, we got some good weather obviously. The crowds have been pretty good, especially today being Friday," he said.
"I think we're going to see some big numbers tomorrow with this weather ... We're hoping if we can get 10,000 visitors over the 2 days, we'll be very happy with that."
He added a special thank you to exhibitors for the effort they'd put into their displays - and with over 200 exhibitors coming to showcase their offerings, it's no wonder they put extra effort in to stand out.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
