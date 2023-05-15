A former Hennessy Catholic College student, now studying at Charles Sturt University is one of two locals who was awarded for their hard work last week.
Kate Murphy from Bribbaree and Sarah Faulks from Wallendbeen were both recipients of scholarships presented at Charles Sturt University in Wagga and Albury.
Kate is in her second year at the Wagga campus studying a Bachelor of Agriculture and was awarded the Hicks Family Agricultural Scholarship.
"The Hicks family scholarship was created to encourage and give opportunity to students with financial difficulties, who demonstrate a genuine passion for agriculture and commitment to future success of rural communities," a Charles Sturt University spokesperson said.
"Generations of Hicks' family have devoted their lives to a love of land, always striving for excellence, employing innovative and most current practices when working with Merino wool production, grain growing and pasture improvement.
"The scholarship is aimed at supporting individuals who intend to work the land with similar passion, who will continue making environmental improvements to land and focus on new sustainability in land / flock management practices."
As the winner of the Hicks Family Scholarship Kate will receive $12,000 made over two payments throughout the year to help her with the continuation of her studies.
"Scholarships like this are helping to inspire young people to pursue higher education within the agricultural industry," Kate said.
At the Wagga campus there were a total of 158 scholarships presented providing $1,066,200 in total financial support to students at CSU Wagga.
Scholarships are awarded based on a range of criteria, including academic excellence, motivation to succeed, community service, financial need and more.
Chief Executive Officer of the Charles Sturt Foundation Trust Ms Sarah Ansell was delighted with the contribution the University and its donors are making to support students.
"The total value of scholarships being offered this year is a 30 per cent increase on the support Charles Sturt Foundation and its donors were able to offer last year," Ms Ansell said.
"We are thrilled that the increase in the total value of our Foundation scholarships this year has meant more students are being supported - almost 14 per cent more than last year.
Down on the NSW - Victorian border Sarah Faulks was also awarded a very impressive scholarship at the Charles Sturt University campus.
Sarah was one of 45 students who were awarded at the CSU Albury-Wodonga campus.
Sarah who is studying a Bachelor of Speech and Language Pathology (Honours) was awarded the Kerin Physio Co Allied Health Scholarship.
"Kerin Physio Co is a multidisciplinary allied Health Practice with a team of 19 clinicians based in Parkes/Forbes NSW," a CSU spokesperson said.
"It was founded in 2016 by Rachel Kerin, a Charles Sturt Physio Grad who saw many needs in her community and adopts a multi-disciplinary, collaborative, client-centred approach to practice.
"As a student, we know the many financial demands that study and work placements place on students, so we offer this scholarship to Charles Sturt Students to support them both financially and through the opportunity to undertake their course-based work placement with us."
Sarah feels honoured to have been awarded this prestigious scholarship.
"I feel so privileged to receive a scholarship from Kerin Health," Ms Faulks said.
"It will immensely reduce the financial strain of my final year of uni!"
She is also feeling very positive about her career.
"I am so excited to get to know the team in Parkes and Forbes and have the opportunity to learn from them and make connections to support my future career," she said.
