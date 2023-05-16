The Rural
Home/News/Local News

Meatworks in a key supply area hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sheep and goat meatworks in a key supply area has hit to the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process. Picture - supplied
A sheep and goat meatworks in a key supply area has hit to the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process. Picture - supplied

A SHEEP and goat meatworks in a key supply area has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.