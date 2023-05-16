Hundreds of residents and visitors flocked to the Wagga Showgrounds on Saturday for the annual Wagga Speed Shear Sport event which saw the top shearers from across Australia and New Zealand take home huge cash prizes.
Wagga Speed Shear Sport organiser Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff said she was overall glad with the number of people who showed up on the day and supported the event.
"I hope it went amazingly for those who came," she said.
"I thought it was a success with all of the support I had.
"It went quite smoothly and I do think it was a huge eye-opener to the community and a lot of people enjoyed it who had never seen shearing before."
A visit from Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout on the day was also a welcome surprise.
"That was special - we felt so supported," Miss Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
The top prize went to opens contestant Jimmy Samuels - a shearer from New Zealand who will go on to compete with other winners at the international level in Wales this July.
"Jimmy actually comes over to Wagga quite a bit and does speeches and stuff like that and he just won the $20,000 prize at Oberon a couple of months ago," Miss Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
"We also had the States of The States Challenge event with five different states and the team from Western Australia won and they will also go to Wales in July to compete on our team."
